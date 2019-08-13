CHICAGO (CBS) — A high-speed chase that began in the northern suburbs ended in Chicago’s West Loop early Tuesday morning with five people in custody and another dead after a related attempted car theft, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 1:15 a.m. to a home in the 17600 block of West Edwards Road in Old Mill Creek for a report of an attempted vehicle theft, officials said. The 911 caller said he shot at the people attempting to steal his vehicle.

Shortly after Gurnee police near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road in Gurnee were investigating a traffic crash when they were approached by six people in a Lexus SUV. The people inside told the officers one of them needed medical attention .

As the officers were attending to the man, four of the other five people fled in the SUV.

One man, who was left on scene with the injured man, was taken into custody.

The injured man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where he later died of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Gurnee police pursued the vehicle and were joined by Illinois State Police and Lake County Sheriff’s deputies.

Illinois State Police picked up the pursuit around 1:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94, near Dempster Street in Skokie.

The chase, which at times exceeded more than 100 miles-per-hour, ended just after 2:00 a.m. near North Halsted Street and West Randolph Street in Chicago.

With multiple agencies in pursuit, they didn’t get far on foot. Two men and one woman were quickly taken into custody by state police, and a third man was found a short time later hiding in an alley near Green Street, just west of Halsted.

The intersection of Route 132 and Hunt Club in Gurnee has reopened after an overnight investigation.