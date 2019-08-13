CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have returned to Halas Hall after their stay in Bourbonnais.
CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has the story.
Tempers flared though between teammates. With about an hour to go in practice, second-year wide receiver Javon Wims and veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara got in the first fight of Bears training camp.
“We have two of the friendliest people on the team,” said head coach Matt Nagy. “They’re competitors, but I wasn’t real worried about it.”
Nagy had both players talk through the incident during practice and he also said they would handle the situation internally.
After practice, Amukamara said there would be no lingering effects of the fight going forward.
The Bears will hold one more practice Wednesday before heading to New York to take on the Giants.