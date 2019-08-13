CHICAGO (CBS) — A man stood charged with reckless homicide Tuesday, three days after police said he crashed into a bus shelter – leaving one woman dead and another injured.
Errol Brice, 42, was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, police said.
Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, police said the two women were at the bus shelter 61st Street and King Drive, in the Washington Park neighborhood, when a Ford Explorer came plowing into it.
One woman – identified as Beverly Barney, 59, of Cottage Grove Heights – was later pronounced dead, police said.
The other woman, initially reported to be 60, was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital following the crash, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The bus shelter was left toppled over, shattered glass and police tape separating traffic from the scene.
“It could’ve been us. That could’ve been us,” Glenetta Gibens said. “That van coming around on speed chase and didn’t stop, came back around again. That’s when the police got them.”