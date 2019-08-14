CHICAGO (CBS) — A female body was found in an Illinois forest preserve, the FBI confirmed Tuesday. Authorities believe the person was the victim of a kidnapping but have not yet identified the body.
Last week the FBI offered a reward for information about missing Gary woman Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who is believed to have been kidnapped.
Buchanan, 27, was last seen at a concert in Tinley Park and was reported missing on July 27, according to the FBI Indianapolis field office.
“Our investigation has revealed that Sidne was last seen in Illinois but we have evidence that she was in Indiana after that. The presumption is she was taken across state lines against her will until we find evidence to the contrary,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mike Peasley said Saturday.
The FBI is awaiting the results of an autopsy that was scheduled for Tuesday.
No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.