CHICAGO (CBS) — Dorothy Brown will not be running a re-election campaign.
She told CBS 2 she is ready to move on after serving as Cook County Circuit Court Clerk for nearly 20 years.
Earlier this year Brown ran for mayor of Chicago but was knocked off the ballot by a petition challenge.
For the past several years federal investigators have been looking into allegations Brown sold jobs in exchange for campaign donations.
She has denied all allegations and has not been indicted, but two of her top associates were criminally charged.