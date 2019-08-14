CHICAGO (CBS) — In his one-one-one interview with Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown on Wednesday, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards asked Brown to offer a word or short phrase she would use to describe 11 major political figures – most, but not all of them local.
Here is how Brown responded:
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley: ‘Interesting’
Ald. Ed Burke: ‘Powerful’
Former Ald. Danny Solis: ‘Troublesome’
Ald. Carrie Austin: ‘In A Sad State’
Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan: ‘Longevity’
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle: ‘Powerful’
Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel: ‘Challenging’
Former President Barack Obama: ‘Great Legacy’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot: ‘Intelligent’
Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich: ‘Misguided’
President Donald Trump: ‘Sad’
Brown announced earlier Wednesday that she will not be running for re-election next year. She said she plans to veer into the private sector, and also to continue her activist work.