By Brad Edwards
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Brad Edwards, Carrie Austin, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, Danny Solis, Donald Trump, Dorothy Brown, Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mike Madigan, President Donald Trump, Rahm Emanuel, Rod Blagojevich, Toni Preckwinkle


CHICAGO (CBS) — In his one-one-one interview with Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown on Wednesday, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards asked Brown to offer a word or short phrase she would use to describe 11 major political figures – most, but not all of them local.

Here is how Brown responded:

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley: ‘Interesting’

Ald. Ed Burke: ‘Powerful’

Former Ald. Danny Solis: ‘Troublesome’

Ald. Carrie Austin: ‘In A Sad State’

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan: ‘Longevity’

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle: ‘Powerful’

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel: ‘Challenging’

Former President Barack Obama: ‘Great Legacy’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot: ‘Intelligent’

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich: ‘Misguided’

President Donald Trump: ‘Sad’

Brown announced earlier Wednesday that she will not be running for re-election next year. She said she plans to veer into the private sector, and also to continue her activist work.