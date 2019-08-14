CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for help locating a person of interest in the case of missing Gary, Indiana, woman Sidney-Nichole Buchanan.
James McGhee, 38, of Gary, Indiana, is wanted for questioning in the death of 27-year-old Buchanan, who went missing July 27 in Tinley Park, Illinois.
Buchanan was last seen at a concert in Tinley Park and was reported missing on July 27, according to the FBI Indianapolis field office.
Investigators found a body believed to be Buchanan in the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve Monday, but a positive identification from the Cook County medical examiner is still pending.
Family is already mourning her loss on Facebook and believes her body is the one found at the nature preserve in Cook County near the Indiana border.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of McGhee, according to the agency.
McGhee is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and is known to frequent Gary, Indiana; Hammond, Indiana; and Chicago.
McGhee previously pleaded guilty to felony intimidation in 2018 was sentenced to three years suspended probation. Conditions of his probation include random drug testing, completing a batterer’s intervention program and having no contact with the victim. He was allowed into Illinois for the purposes of employment, according to court records.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (219)942-4655.