CHICAGO (CBS) — There was hope Wednesday night because Jamari Black was going home – after the young Chicago Public Schools student was allegedly bullied into a suicide attempt.
Jamari Black, 11, left La Rabida Children’s Hospital with his mother on Wednesday night. He is still confined to a bed and still needs a ventilator and constant care, but the fact that he is able to come home at all is progress.
Back in February, Jamari suffered a severe brain injury when he attempted suicide.
CBS 2 was first to speak to Jamari’s mother, Teirra Black. She said he said he had been constantly picked on by teachers and students alike at Carter G. Woodson Elementary School. Black said she asked to have her fourth grade son transferred because of the harassment he faced at Woodson.
“I asked for help, and I didn’t get it, and I’m so mad,” Teirra Black said.
Family attorney Jon Erickson said Jamari in February that following the suicide attempt, Jamari will need breathing assistance for the rest of his life.
The family has filed a federal lawsuit against CPS.