CHICAGO (CBS)– Byron A. Vaughan, 53, has been reported missing from Batavia, Illinois.
According to the Batavia Police Department, Vaughan has been missing since July 18. The last known date of contact with Vaughan was on June 10 after he was released from a Chicago area- medical facility.
Vaughan is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Police said Vaughan has several medical conditions that require him to take medication.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Batavia police at 630-454-2500.