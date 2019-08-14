



— Police released new surveillance photos Wednesday of several people they are seeking after an attack at the Roosevelt CTA Red Line station this past weekend.

Police initially only specified descriptions for three assailants – two men and a woman. But they released photos Wednesday showing a much larger group. The victims told CBS 2 on Monday that they were set upon by a large group of teens and young adults.

The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The attackers pushed one person to the ground and sprayed another with Mace.

The victims were on their way home from a street festival in Boystown at the time of the attack, and they believe they were attacked because they are gay.

“They were literally just looking for a fight,” Mikey, one of the victims, said. “We were an easy target, I guess.”

The group was shouting derogatory remarks in their direction.

Police are investigating the incident as a robbery, but the victims believe it was a hate crime.

CBS 2 reported Tuesday that violent crime on the Chicago Transit Authority system was up 61 percent between June and July.

The Chicago Transit Authority would not do an interview on camera. But in an email, the transit agency said crime trends need to be addressed by Chicago police, who patrol the CTA.

The Chicago Police Department told CBS 2 it has added 40 additional officers to patrol during the summer months.