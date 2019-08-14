  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man died and three people were injured in a house fire in the Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue and firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor. The fire spread to the first floor, officials said.

One man was found dead on the second floor during a search.

The three injured were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but no conditions were available.

The blaze was out shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Traffic was blocked on 70th Street between State and Wabash and Wabash was blocked off between 70th and 71st shortly before 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. 