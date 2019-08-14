CHICAGO (CBS) — One man died and three people were injured in a house fire in the Park Manor neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Four victims at still and box with plan one. Three transports one fatality an adult male. pic.twitter.com/LoJkop2Vcx
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 14, 2019
The fire was in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue and firefighters responded around 5:30 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor. The fire spread to the first floor, officials said.
One man was found dead on the second floor during a search.
The three injured were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but no conditions were available.
The blaze was out shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Traffic was blocked on 70th Street between State and Wabash and Wabash was blocked off between 70th and 71st shortly before 6:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.