CHICAGO (CBS)– A Skokie woman is accused of posing as a landlord and obtaining money for rent from individuals she connected with online, according to the Skokie Police Department.
Debra Wasserman, 36, was charged with theft by deception with the aggravation of posing as a landlord and obtaining a rent or security deposit.
According to police, an investigation revealed Wasserman used the fake name of “Sarah Goldberg” to place an “Apartment for Rent” advertisement on Craigslist.com.
“Wasserman falsely informed multiple individuals who responded to the advertisement that she was the landlord and property owner of 7907 Lamon Avenue, Skokie, Illinois,” according to Skokie police.
Police said Wasserman presented a lease agreement to the unknowing individuals wanting to rent the property on multiple occasions. Wasserman and the individuals signed the lease agreement and the individuals provided a security deposit or rent.
After the money was provided, the individuals were unable to contact Wasserman.
She was then arrested on Aug. 8.
“Upon further investigation, it was revealed Wasserman had a total of six warrants for I.D. Theft, Residential Burglary, Theft and Escape,” Police said in a press release. “Wasserman has used the names of Sarah Goldman or Denise as aliases.”
Wasserman was denied bail on Aug. 11.
Skokie police are now seeking public help in locating anyone who has had contact with Wasserman or may have been a victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-982-5900.