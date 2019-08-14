



— Legendary golfer Tiger Woods on Wednesday was repeating his backing for a golf course overhaul in Jackson Park.

Woods was in town Wednesday for the BMW Championship Pro-Am at the Medinah Country Club.

But he told reporters he is still on board for the project.

“It’s exciting to create something for the public, you know, right there in President Obama’s front yard, back yard – I don’t know how you want to look at it – but it’s an incredible piece of property,” Woods said.

The proposal was rolled out in 2017 and still faces financial and political hurdles. But supporters believe Woods’ big victory and his re-emergence into the spotlight can only give the plan a big boost.

It would merge a private golf course with the larger existing public course in Jackson Park.

The site is close to the proposed site for the Obama Presidential Center, and former President Barack Obama personally asked Woods to get involved.

There was no word Wednesday on whether Woods was set to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot while in town. She has been skeptical about the plan because of required street closures and the potential impact to a nearby nature preserve.

The Chicago Park District confirmed in April that private fundraising was under way, but would not say how much has been raised.

Park District chief executive officer Mike Kelly once talked about opening the combined course, the renovated course, in 2020. But CBS 2 was told in April that there was no official timeline.