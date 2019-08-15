CHICAGO (CBS) — Waves at the lakefront were large and strong enough Thursday to shut down the lakefront pike path in some areas.
The Lakefront Bike Path was shut down in some places, including at Fullerton Drive. But that did not stop some people from walking near crashing waves.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reported that wave action with a risk for rip currents will persist for the rest of the day.
As of 5 p.m., 3-foot waves were seen around the rim of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, and even some of the Cook County beaches.
For the rest of the day, northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph were expected with waves of 2 to 4 feet.
But those who do choose to venture into the water won’t have to worry about numb toes – it might actually feel like more like a bathtub. The water temperature late Thursday was 80 degrees.