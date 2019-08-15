CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver ran a red light and crashed right into a Chicago Police squad car on the city’s West Side Thursday, police said.
The incident happened at 10:15 a.m. on Kedzie Avenue at Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
The officer, who was alone in the squad car, was not seriously injured – but did go to the hospital and was expected to be released, police said.
The woman accused of plowing into the squad was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
She could be cited with a ticket.