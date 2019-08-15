WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois State trooper was shot and wounded Thursday evening while serving a search warrant in Wheeling.
State Police confirmed to CBS 2 that around 6:30 p.m., shots were fired from inside a home in Wheeling and the trooper was struck. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The officer was shot in wounded in the arm in the incident on Manchester Drive near Park Avenue, a witness reported.
The trooper was taken to an unspecified hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
A suspect was taken into custody, state police said.