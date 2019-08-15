CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot and rushed to the hospital Thursday night in a drive-by incident in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Indiana Avenue near Pershing Road, police said.
A 24-year-old woman was in a vehicle, while a 23-year-old man was standing on the street, police said. A white sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing shots at the woman’s vehicle, police said.
The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.
The man was wounded by shots to the left shoulder and left armpit, and two shots to the right thing, police said. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating Thursday night.