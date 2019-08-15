CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lombard man will face a judge Thursday morning about why he allegedly had explosive materials including flash powder, potassium nitrate and BBs in his possession.
Daniel Waters is currently behind bars on bond with a status hearing set for Thursday.
He was arrested earlier this month when Lombard police found explosive materials in his home.
They also discovered his writings about starting a militia.
CBS 2 has learned some of the other alleged items police found include two pounds of sulfer powder, one pound of activated charcoal, a bag of flash powder, a safety fuse spool, ball bearing, 30 PVC pipes, and four premade pipes with caps, wholes and wicks.