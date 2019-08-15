CHICAGO (CBS) — Police apprehended a man Thursday after he was spotted throwing rocks in the heart of the Loop.
Just before 10:30 a.m., a witness saw the man throwing rocks in the 0-99 block of South Wells Street, beneath the Loop ‘L’ tracks, and then running off.
Officers caught up to the man several blocks south in the 800 block of South Wells Street, and he was taken in for questioning, police said. As of the late afternoon, Area Central detectives were still talking to the man, police said.
Police said it is too early to connect the man to other similar incidents. There has been a spate of incidents of vandalism involving vehicles parked in multi-level parking garages downtown this month.