CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen car windows were found smashed at a Loop parking garage Thursday morning.
This comes just two days after two dozen cars were found damaged at two different garages in the Loop. Someone also threw rocks into those cars.
Seventeen cars were hit in the latest incident.
The car owners now have to replace their windows after someone threw rocks through them while they were parked in a garage on Adams and Wabash overnight.
The cars were parked on different levels.
The vandals hit around 1 a.m.
Winn East left work to find his car vandalized.
“I seen my vehicle,” he said. “I looked and said, ‘Something don’t seem right.” I seen the back flap up a bit a little bit. I walked around and sure enough somebody had threw a brick through the back of my window.”
Surveillance cameras caught a photo of the man police are looking for in connection to the first two hits on Tuesday.
Chicago police say there is a possible link between the vandalism in the three garages.
No one is in custody.