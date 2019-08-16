CHICAGO (CBS) — As millions of fans fill the lakefront for the 2019 Chicago Air And Water Show this weekend, there is a slight chance they could get soaked.
The good news: The weekend won’t be a washout by any means.
While there will be plenty of dry hours, conditions are setting up for isolated showers or thunderstorms during the day on Saturday.
CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist says a more organized storm complex drives heavy storms into the area after midnight and into Sunday morning.
Showers and storms may still be around until mid-morning Sunday. Right now, the rain should be out of the area in time for a full day of flight.
It will also heat up on Sunday, with a feels like temp in the lower 90s.
https://twitter.com/MaryKayKleist/status/1162477107903172608