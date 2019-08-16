CHICAGO (CBS) — A nationwide computer outage crippled customs processing at airports around the country Friday afternoon, including O’Hare and Midway international airports.
O’Hare and Midway both tweeted that alternative procedures were in place until systems were back up.
Both airports said aviation security officers and customer representatives were sent to their international terminals to deal with crowds.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”
Some travelers issued tweets showing O’Hare inundated with huge crowds.
Still waiting in immigration line @fly2ohare . I can see maybe 1000 others and I know the line goes around the corner too. pic.twitter.com/WzClsSn5nt
— B Brubaker (@bbrubaker20) August 16, 2019
International terminals at other airports around the country were also affected. CBS New York reported the breakdown caused massive crowds and endless lines at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and left arriving passengers stuck at the terminal.