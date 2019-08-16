CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired shots at the window at the Austin (15th) District Chicago Police station on the West Side Friday night, police said.
A bullet penetrated a window when the shots were fired at the police station, at 5701 W. Madison St., police said.
No one was injured.
15th District police station is a crime scene tonight after bullet shatters window
Latest from @CharlieDeMar @cbschicago at 10P pic.twitter.com/1dI3EY185U
— Greg Kelly (@CBS2Greg) August 17, 2019
Crime scene tape was seen strung outside the police station. Meanwhile, police said the district situation room is reviewing available surveillance cameras.
Police said it might all have been related to a shooting at 37 N. Menard Ave. a short distance away. A witness told police that four people got into a quarrel and someone took out a gun and fired, while the victim returned fire.
Two people were taken into custody for questioning and the investigation continued late Friday.
Anyone who saw anything unusual may to report it anonymously to cpdtip.com.
Charlie De Mar will have the latest on this story on CBS 2 News at 10.