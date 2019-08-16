CHICAGO (CBS) — A south suburban rodeo arena is shut down, three days after CBS 2 first showed this chaotic scene caught on cellphone video.

CBS 2’s Cesar Rodrigez has been pushing promoters to refund tickets and he’s getting results.

Marissa Mercado recorded the video. It shows the chaos that ensued moments after organizers canceled the concert at Rancho 57.

She didn’t get a refund.

“I saw three people get arrested. People tipping over the porta potties. Just running, stealing bottles,” Mercado said.

One of the organizers, Viva Tu Música Company announced Thursday that refunds will be available to anyone with tickets. You can bring tickets to Rancho 57 Saturday between noon and and 5:00.

“Get it together. It’s crazy. I’m shocked to know they didn’t have permits,” Mercado said.

Markham police received a court injunction Friday. It effectively stops the owners of the property from conducting business there.

“We’re increasing patrol in certain areas where events of that magnitude can be monitored to prevent them prior to opening up,” said Terry White, Markham’s Chief of Police. “We are absolutely pursuing the promoter. We’re following up leads. More and more are developing every day.”

CBS 2 also contacted “I Love Banda,” one of the other promoters and they refused an on-camera interview. The promoters did say they had permits for the event, but when asked to see them, they said no.

But on Tuesday, the chief told CBS 2 that’s not true.

“We recently learned that there’s no permits at all. Or licenses,” White said.

The business department of the Illinois Secretary of State said “I Love Banda” cannot do business in the state under that name because they failed to file an annual report.