Filed Under:Davis Street, Evanston, Metra, Metra Train, Union Pacific North


EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A Metra train struck a pedestrian in downtown Evanston Friday afternoon.

The Metra Union Pacific North train hit the pedestrian at Lake Street and Sherman Avenue in Evanston, just south of the Davis Street station, officials said.

CBS 2 was told the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene, which would mean the pedestrian has died.

The Evanston Fire Department also responded to the scene and advised people to avoid the area.

Metra warned passengers on the Union Pacific North line about long delays.