CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s another image of the person suspected of hitting and killing a man with his car on the South Side, then driving off.
The picture of a red Dodge Ram features the driver on the left-hand side in a bright green shirt.
His truck has black rims, black trim on the bottom and a black front grille, which were likely custom painted.
Police believed it has an Illinois license plate ending with the letter “z.”
The crash happened on South Cottage Grove in Burnside nearly three weeks ago. If you recognize that truck, or the man in the picture, you are asked to please call police immediately.