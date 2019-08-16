



An initial hearing was held for the man suspected of killing a Gary, Indiana woman and then dumping her body in Forest Preserve.

And he allegedly had help.

According to court documents, Sidne-Nichole Buchanan’s mother, Kaneka Turner, said she last saw and spoke to her daughter the night of July 27 when Buchanan left their home in Gary, Indiana, with 38-year-old James Edward McGhee Jr.

The two were to go to a concert in Tinley Park, Illinois, and she never came home.

Turner said she later talked with McGhee by phone and Facebook, and McGhee said Buchanan was drunk and he dropped her off at her home. However, Turner said she and other relatives were home and up all night, but Buchanan never came home.

Her mother also said her cell phone was turned off for several days and that Buchanan, who was normally very active on social media was uncharacteristically inactive.

Turner also said she spoke with Buchanan’s on again off again boyfriend, who said he spoke with both Buchanan and McGhee by telephone overnight on July 28, according to court documents.

According to court documents, on August 1, investigators went to McGhee’s apartment in the 1900 block of Burr Street. Authorities found that no one was in the apartment and “investigators could smell a strong odor consistent with cleaning product.”

Investigators also discovered that the carpet was wet/damp in both bedrooms and it looked like the carpet in both bedrooms was recently cleaned.

James McGhee, 38, was taken into custody and charged with murder August 13 night in the death of Sidne-Nichole Buchanan. He is the man she was last seen with and he had been wanted for questioning.

Her body was found August 12 at the Thornton Lansing Road Nature Preserve in Cook County.

On August 3, 2019 authorities got an anonymous tip that Kevin Seals (aka Kevin Thomas) helped McGhee dispose of Buchanan s body after McGhee allegedly killed her.

McGhee is currently being held in the Lake County Jail. His next court date is set for October 10. At his initial hearing on Friday, he was advised of the charge of murder and upcoming court dates.