SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — Two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been linked to an AmericInn Wyndham hotel in Schaumburg.
The Illinois and Cook County departments of public health have launched investigations.
Both of the people diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease used the water in their hotel rooms, and also used the hot tub and the pool, during their stays at the hotel in July and August, the IDPH said.
Health officials conducted an environmental investigation of the hotel on Thursday, during which time the hotel closed its hot tub and pool. They will remain closed until the investigation is complete.
The hotel did not report any employee illnesses, and sent notifications to all guests that stayed there from June 13 to the present – asking them to contact the Cook County Department of Public Health if they become ill with respiratory symptoms.
Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection that people contract by inhaling in small drops of water containing the Legionella bacteria. It is not transmitted contagiously between people.
Outbreaks are most often associated with buildings that have complex water systems, including hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships, the IDPH said.
Most healthy people do not get sick after being exposed to Legionella bacteria, the IDPH emphasized. People are at increased risk if they are 50 or older or have other risk factors, such as being a current or former smoker, having a chronic disease, or having a weakened immune system.
In Illinois in 2018, there were 510 cases of Legionnaires’ disease statewide. A total of 242 have been confirmed so far in 2019.