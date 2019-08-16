Filed Under:Federal Charges, Illinois, John Cullerton, Springfield, State Senator, Tom Cullerton, villa park


CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — An Illinois state senator has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits over three years from the Teamsters while doing little or no work.

Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, center, chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, addresses a committee hearing Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Cullerton says he has legislation ready to be filed to authorize spending for new construction at the Quincy veterans home to modernize its plumbing and eliminate the risk of Legionnaires’ disease, which has lead to the deaths of 13 residents there since 2015. Cullerton is waiting for a report from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration set for delivery Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary report in April put total improvement costs at $278 million. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

Democrat Thomas Cullerton of Villa Park was due to be released on his own recognizance following his arraignment Friday.

A federal grand jury indicted Cullerton on 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.

A status hearing is set for August 29.

RELATED: Cullerton Indicted For Taking $250,000 In Pay And Benefits From Teamsters

Cullerton spokeswoman Lissa Druss issued a statement saying, “He will continue to fight these untrue allegations in court until his name is cleared.”

The 49-year-old Cullerton is a cousin of state Senate President John Cullerton.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.