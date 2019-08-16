CHICAGO (CBS) — A serial bank robbery suspect was in custody and being questioned Friday, sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.
Around 11:50 a.m. Thursday, a woman in a green coat and a striped dress took out a gun to rob the Byline Bank branch at 8400 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie, the FBI said.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, the same woman robbed a Wintrust bank near Division Street and Western Avenue on the cusp of the Wicker Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods – this time wearing a blue dress, the FBI said.
Back on April 29, the FBI believes the same woman also robbed a bank several miles to the southwest in Oak Lawn.
Further details were not released.