



If you want to see this weekend’s Air and Water Show without dealing with the massive crowd, you don’t have to wing it.

The show is expected to draw one million people to North Avenue Beach over the weekend, but if you want to skip on that, there are some other places to consider — at a cost.

For one option, you just have to go up 94 floors, 1,000 feet above the city at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck.

“It’s really just an unbeatable view as you can see from the north side,” said Rob Nichols, 360 Chicago marketing manager. “You get a great view of the jets, the parachuters, of the Blue Angels parachuting around the building, and of course you can walk around the 94th floor. And here you can watch it on a tilt.”

That includes panoramic views and no need for sunscreen — all for $25. It’s half off for those with 606 zip codes.

But if that’s not your thing there are three acres of space at Theater on the Lake. For $20 you can get on the lawn for the viewing party, and $100 more gets you inside.

Then there are always views from the water on Lake Michigan. If you don’t have a friend with a boat, a ride on the Seadog is $25 to $45. The Odyssey is about $70 to $90, and Spirit of Chicago is $60 to $100.

And if you don’t mind some crowds there’s Navy Pier.

There are free spots, or you can dish out $125 to get into Offshore, the new rooftop.

There are other rooftops open as well. Cité, on the 70th floor of Lake Point Tower, has a brunch for about $85. You can also snag a spot on the Drumbar rooftop in the Gold Coast or J. Parkerin Lincoln Park. Some reservations are still open.

But if paying isn’t really your thing, you can grab a spot on a lakefront park or beach and just keep your eyes to the sky.

Places To Watch (Other Than North Avenue Beach):

Offshore Rooftop & Bar Air and Water Show Viewing Party: https://navypier.org/event/offshore-rooftop-bar-air-and-water-show-viewing-party/2019-08-17/

Theater on the Lake Viewing Party: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/air-and-water-show-viewing-party-tickets-48310427790

Odyssey Air & Water Show Cruises https://www.odysseycruises.com/chicago/cruises/specialty/air-and-water-show

Spirit of Chicago Cruises: https://www.spiritcruises.com/chicago/cruises/specialty/air-and-water-show-cruises

Seadog Cruises: https://www.seadogcruises.com/chicago/cruises/specialty/air-water-show-cruises

Cité Air & Water Show Buffet Brunch: http://www.citechicago.com/promotions-events/