WHEELING, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois state trooper was discharged from the hospital Friday, a day after being shot and wounded while serving a search warrant in Wheeling.
The warrant was on charges of forcible detention, aggravated assault to a police officer, and aggravated unlawful restraint stemming from a State Police traffic stop on the Tri-State Tollway at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, state police said.
Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Manchester Drive near Harmony Drive, shots were fired from inside the home where the warrant was being served, and the trooper was struck. The trooper was struck in the wrist and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Following the shooting, SWAT teams were sent to the scene and were posted up on a tree with weapons drawn.
The trooper is a five-year veteran of the ISP and 32 years old, state police said.
A suspect was taken into custody, state police said.