CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead and a man was in serious condition late Friday following a shooting in the West Side’s North Lawndale neighborhood.
Just after 4 p.m., a woman between the ages of 30 and 40 and a 37-year-old man were sitting in a silver sedan in the 1100 block of South Kostner Avenue, when someone started firing a gun at them, police said.
The man and woman were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man remained in serious condition late Friday.
Area North police detectives were investigating late Friday.