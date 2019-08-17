CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a driver who hit two people and kept going near Archer and Halsted Saturday evening.
One man, who asked not to be identified, saw the end of the crime.
“I seen somebody running saying, ‘Call 911,'” he said. “I seen two people. One lady, she looked like she was sitting up a little bit. The one guy was down pretty bad.”
Police said around 6:20 p.m. a gray Jeep made a left turn westbound on Archer when it struck two people and continued driving.
A 19-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were hit.
Both were taken to Stroger Hospital.
“Ran them over and just kept on going. A lot of people stopped,” the witness said. “You’d be surprised at how many people stopped to help, and you know some people were beeping their horns. You don’t see it’s a tragedy.”
Some people said a police vehicle was driving by just by chance and an ambuland arriving shortly after.
“Within five minutes an ambulance was there for them. The fire department came,” the witness said.
The 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the 27-year-old had head trauma and was listed in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing.