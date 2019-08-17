CHICAGO (CBS) — Low clouds and showers have plagued the city Saturday for the Air and Water Show, but a few breaks will continue through the evening.
Rain and a few storms are possible late Saturday night or Sunday morning. A few isolated stronger storms may be possible, including a very isolated tornado chance.
Lows will be near 70 Saturday night.
Sunday the chance of rain and storm continues for the first have of the day. The chance of rain tapers off into the afternoon, but a few stray showers may still be possible through Sunday evening.
After the system exits on Sunday a series of weak area of high pressure keep skies partly cloudy and hold off rain chances through the next weekend.