CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Air and Water Shower goers may want to pack umbrellas Saturday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, thunderstorms are possible on Saturday early afternoon.

Curran said there is another chance for storms later Saturday night with strong storms and heavy rain possible overnight.

Conditions should improve for day two of the Air and Water Show. However, storms are predicted for Sunday morning.

The weekend is expected to be hot and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and cooler by the lakeside.

 