CHICAGO (CBS)– Lonnie Fleming 77, has been reported missing from the North Kenwood neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the missing man may be confused and in need of medical attention.
Fleming was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He frequents the areas of 70th and Jeffrey as wella s the 3200 block of East 67th Street.
Police said the 77-year-old is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.