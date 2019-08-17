CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s back-to-school season, which means it’s time to get your college student ready for campus.
Whether they’re freshmen living away from home for the first time, or they’re returning students who might need help furnishing an apartment, lifestyle expert Limor Suss has the essentials for a successful year.
Suss recommends choosing storage containers that also double as seating. She says this also helps with easy clean up.
Suss recommends the following products and stores:
1) Dorm essentials from bedding to USB extension cords from Bed Bath & Beyond
2) The K-Mini Plus® Single Serve Coffee Maker from Keurig.com
3) Personalized Labels for your cords, and other personalized items from Minted.com
She also recommends getting a stylish planner with colorful pens and healthy snacks to keep in the dorm.