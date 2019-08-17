Bears Starters Sit Out As Giants Run Away With GameEli Manning and heir apparent Daniel Jones threw first-half touchdown passes against Chicago backups and the New York Giants had an easy night in posting a preseason victory over the Bears on Friday night.

Cubs Blow 2-1 Lead In 8th, Lose To PiratesPinch-hitter Cole Tucker drew a bases-loaded walk and Kevin Newman hit an RBI single, all with two out in the ninth inning, as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Darvish Strikes Out 10, Phillies Give Up 5, Rizzo And Schwarber Homer -- But Cubs Still LoseBryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

BMW Championship Round One: Almost Every Player Shoots Par Or BetterMedinah Country Club was no match for the best golfers in the world Thursday, with almost every player shooting par or better.

WWE's Titus O’Neil Changed By Mentor Who Said 'There's No Such Thing As A Bad Kid'The boy who would grow up to be WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was helped to find the right path by a mentor who believed in him.

Cole Hamels' Return Home Spoiled As Cubs Are Clobbered By Homer-Happy PhilliesJ.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs in Charlie Manuel's first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels' return home Wednesday night.