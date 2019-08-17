CHICAGO (CBS)– A 12-year-old girl was shot in her bedroom in the Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning.
12-YEAR-OLD SHOT INSIDE HER OWN HOME: Loved ones say Lakiya Charleston was shot in the shoulder and stomach while sleeping early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood.
She’s undergoing surgery at Comer Children’s Hospital.https://t.co/IRnE4KRhjz@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/OzggTsxl3n
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) August 17, 2019
Family members told CBS 2 Lakiya Charleston, 12, is undergoing surgery at Comer Children’s Hospital.
According to Chicago police, the 12-year-old was in the back bedroom of a residence, in the 9200 block of South Ellis Avenue, when shots were fired from the sidewalk by two male offenders.
Two men shot up a house on Chicago’s far south side early Saturday morning.
Several bullets went through the home near 92nd and South Ellis Avenue.
A 12 year old girl was sleeping on the couch in the living room when she was shot twice, according to family. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/VIsoIvRYW9
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 17, 2019
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near 92nd Street and South Ellis Avenue. Police said the bullets went through the window of the home.
Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story.