CHICAGO (CBS)– A 12-year-old girl was shot in her bedroom in the Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Family members told CBS 2 Lakiya Charleston, 12, is undergoing surgery at Comer Children’s Hospital.

According to Chicago police, the 12-year-old was in the back bedroom of a residence, in the 9200 block of South Ellis Avenue, when shots were fired from the sidewalk by two male offenders.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near 92nd Street and South Ellis Avenue. Police said the bullets went through the window of the home.

Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story.

 