CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a suspect who they said sexually assaulted a woman in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, between the hours of 5 and 6 a.m., a woman was walking near 76th and Halsted streets when the man approached her and shoved an unknown object into her back, police said.
The man then ordered the victim into his vehicle, drove her to an alley a couple of blocks away at 77th and Peoria streets, and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police said.
The victim escaped the vehicle, and the assailant drove off, police said.
The assailant was described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium brown complexion, police aid. He was last seen driving a red vehicle of an unknown make and model, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.