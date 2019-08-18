  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Airlines have canceled over 200 Chicago flights amid severe thunderstorms in the area.

As of 8:05 a.m. Sunday, 196 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 23 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport.

Average delays at O’Hare are around 42 minutes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 8 a.m. and Lake County, IL until 8:15 a.m. Indiana counties including Lake and Porter were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 a.m.

This is a developing story.