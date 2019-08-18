CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms are on the way for the Chicago area and neighboring counties.
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Cook, Kankakee, DuPage and Will counties until 9:30 a.m.
There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 8 a.m. and Lake County, IL until 8:15 a.m. Indiana counties including Lake and Porter was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 a.m.
NotifyChicago: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the City of Chicago until 8:00 am. SEEK SHELTER NOW. Tune to local media for information.
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2019
Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications is warning residents to seek shelter.
Conditions are expected to improve my midday, just in time for the Chicago Air and Water Show. However, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s for a hot and humid day.
Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week with cloudy skies.