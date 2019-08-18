  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago thunderstorms, Cook County, DuPage County, Forecast, Lake County, rain in Chicago, thunderstorms, Weather, Will County

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms are on the way for the Chicago area and neighboring counties.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Cook, Kankakee, DuPage and Will counties until 9:30 a.m.

There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in place for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 8 a.m. and Lake County, IL until 8:15 a.m. Indiana counties including Lake and Porter was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 a.m.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications is warning residents to seek shelter.

Conditions are expected to improve my midday, just in time for the Chicago Air and Water Show. However, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for a hot and humid day.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week with cloudy skies.