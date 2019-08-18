CHICAGO (CBS)– More than 27,000 ComEd customers were affected by power outages amid severe weather in the Chicago area and neighboring counties.
As of 9:15 a.m. Sunday, over 11,100 customers were affected in Lake County in Illinois, according to ComEd. Nearly 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Cook County.
Over 5,000 customers reported power outages in DuPage County and over 1,000 customers reported outages in Will County.
ComEd confirmed the outages were a “result of the weather.”
The areas most affected by the outages are Waukegan, Beach Park, McHenry and Willowbrook.
More than 1,500 Chicago residents reported outages.
This is a developing story.