CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Air and Water Show opening has been delayed and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., according to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management.
Update: Per @NWSChicago, weather conditions are expected to clear the area by early afternoon. The Air & Water Show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Stay tuned – the Show will be abbreviated but may run longer than the original end time of 3 p.m. #ChiAirandWater @ChicagoDCASE https://t.co/qGkxQomML8
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2019
Officials said the show may run longer than 3 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms warnings were issued Sunday morning throughout the Chicago area and neighboring counties.
Air and Water Show officials reported the show is not cancelled.
This is a developing story.