CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Air and Water Show opening has been delayed and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., according to Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management.

Officials said the show may run longer than 3 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms warnings were issued Sunday morning throughout the Chicago area and neighboring counties.

Air and Water Show officials reported the show is not cancelled.

This is a developing story.