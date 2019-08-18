MEDINAH, Ill. (CBS) — Tiger Woods will not advance to next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta.
He shot an even-par 72 in the final round of the BMW Championship at the Medinah Country Club to finish at seven-under par.
Woods needed to finish 11th or better to advance, but he ended up in a tie for 37th place. Only the top 30 golfers in the FedExCup points standings move on to the year’s final tournament.
Tiger was asked how disappointing it was not to get to Atlanta.
“It is, it’s disappointing,” responded Woods. “You know I wish I could have. Last year culminating in a pretty special moment for me, and it would have been nice to go back there. But I’ll be watching the guys on TV.”
As for his season, Tiger said: “Very special to win my 15th major and to get my fifth jacket. Those are special moments, and to be able to have an opportunity like that and, you know the rest of the tournament I didn’t really play as well as I wanted to. But at the end of the day, I’m the one with the green jacket.”