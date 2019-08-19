  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A building owner was cited Monday after a porch collapse in Auburn Gresham led to a 42-year-old man suffering serious injuries.

CBS 2 has learned that the owner of the building at 81st and May streets was cited for a dilapidated and dangerous porch, among other building code violations.

The owner will also be required to get plans and permits to repair the porch system.

The man fell 20 feet in the late Sunday afternoon incident, according to the Fire Department.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.