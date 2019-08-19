CHICAGO (CBS) — Cleanup continues at an Indiana Dunes waterway, polluted by a dangerous chemical spill that’s killing wildlife.
Photos show dead fish along the Portage Shore Marina after cyanide and ammonia spilled into burns harbor from a nearby steel plant.
ArcelorMittal took responsibility and apologized for the spill. The company is working with the Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup.
Meanwhile, people have been told not to touch the water in the Burns Waterway.
The steelmaker does not know when the cleanup will end, but said levels of cyanide are decreasing.