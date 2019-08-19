MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a towering three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run second inning, helping Ivan Nova and the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Monday night.

Nova (9-9) allowed 10 hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with both runs scoring among Minnesota’s first three batters of the game. Abreu connected for his 27th homer, driving a Kyle Gibson offering deep to the second deck above the bullpens in left-center field.

Nova improved to 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his last six starts. Alex Colome worked a rocky ninth for his 24th save in 25 chances.

Gibson (11-6) surrendered five runs in 6 2/3 innings as the Twins missed a chance to increase their 2 1/2-game lead in the American League Central over idle Cleveland. Minnesota returned home for the start of the three-game series after a 5-1 road trip.

Jorge Polanco hit his 18th homer for the Twins, who lead the league with 241 homers and have an extra-base hit in 79 straight games, the fourth-longest streak in team history.

Eddie Rosario hit an RBI single in the ninth, but Colome struck out Miguel Sano with two runners on to end the game.

Minnesota also got off to a fast start against Nova, but missed out on a chance for more.

Hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time, rookie Luis Arraez doubled over the head of center fielder Leury Garcia after a 10-pitch at-bat. Polanco followed with a double to right field and Nelson Cruz singled home Polanco.

Nova continually escaped trouble from there, stranding five baserunners over the first four innings.

Gibson got into trouble in the third. Ryan Goins singled in a run before Abreu went deep. Goins had three hits and scored twice.

Gibson retired 10 straight batters at one point, but Tim Anderson doubled to start the seventh and later scored on a suicide squeeze by Yolmer Sanchez.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

The Twins regained and built their advantage over the Indians since Cleveland left Minnesota on Aug. 11 after taking three games in a four-game set. But the Twins couldn’t continue their momentum against distant third-place Chicago, which Minnesota had beaten 11 of the previous 14 meetings.

Starting Monday, the Twins’ next 13 games are against the White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoan Moncada was scheduled to play nine innings in the field for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. It would be Moncada’s first full game in the field since going on the injured list with a right hamstring strain on Aug. 1. The plan is for Moncada to play nine innings again Tuesday with a potential return to Chicago’s lineup on Thursday.

Twins: Cruz was reinstated from the injured list after the minimum 10-day absence and he will play through the ruptured tendon in his wrist. Cruz has reported being pain-free. … OF Max Kepler was out of the starting lineup after leaving Sunday’s game due to heat exhaustion. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Kepler was available. … OF Byron Buxton (left shoulder subluxation) has taken light swings and reported no issues. Buxton played catch on the field before Monday’s game and has hit off a tee and soft toss.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (7-10, 5.29 ERA) will start Tuesday evening, looking to keep his strong run intact. Lopez owns a 2.91 ERA (14 earned runs in 43 1/3 innings) in seven starts since the All-Star break.

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (8-5, 4.20 ERA) will make his second start since coming off the injured list after being sidelined by a right triceps strain. Pineda gave up three runs in five innings last week against Texas.

© 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.