CHICAGO (CBS) — Overhead power problems delayed South Shore Line trains to Indiana at the height of the afternoon rush on Monday.
The South Shore Line said eastbound trains 11, 111, 113, and 115 were delayed in route on account of overhead power problems.
Train 217 was called off altogether, and the passengers were transferred to Train 17.
The problems were down the line, but the rush hour trains were stuck at Millennium Station.
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District later began advancing South Shore trains to East Chicago, but warned that there could be up to two hours of additional delays until repairs are completed.
There was no word on when service would fully resume.