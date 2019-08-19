CHICAGO (CBS)– A University of Chicago student escaped an attempted sexual assault Monday, according to an alert sent to the school community.
According to the alert, the student was walking on the sidewalk at 5637 South Drexel Avenue around 12:10 a.m. when she was approached from behind by an unknown suspect.
Officials said the man “placed his arm around her torso, pushed her to the ground and attempted to place his hand up her skirt.” The victim bit the offender’s arm, causing him to flee on foot.
This incident is under investigation and university police have increased police presence in the area.
The victim refused medical treatment, according to Chicago police.
This is a developing story.